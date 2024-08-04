Lakers’ Austin Reaves says only ‘unbelievable performance’ can topple Team USA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lakers shooter Austin Reaves thinks that unlike in the FIBA World Cup in Manila, Team USA will be tough to beat in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Miles away from the Paris Olympics, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves could not help but marvel at the performance of the United States men’s basketball team.

Now heading to the knockout quarterfinal round, the Americans completed a 3-0 sweep of the group phase with an average winning margin of 21.3 points.

The dominant showing leaves little room for doubt, he said, proving that the defending champions are still the overwhelming favorites to take home the gold despite the NBA superstars’ relatively shorter preparation time.

“I mean, they’re going to be tough to beat,” said Reaves, who’s back in Manila.

“It looked a little shaky at first, but you just got to give these guys, you know, a little bit of time to adapt and kind of learn how to play with one another, because not one of those guys’ role on that team is the same as what they do in the [NBA].”

Reaves is no stranger to representing the United States in international competition, averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists during the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila.

The 26-year-old crowd favorite returned to the country to serve as brand ambassador of Arena Plus, signing a multi-year deal on Saturday, August 3.

Reaves shared he also just saw an Instagram video of Kevin Durant yielding his role, a sign of maturity and commitment to the team, the Lakers shooter noted.

“For [Durant] to be coachable and take on the challenge of coming off the bench, and giving the bench a lift is special. So you got to tip your hat to a guy like that, that really just cares about winning,” he added.

“Since all those guys have bought into that mindset, they have all the talent in the world, and it’s going to take an unbelievable performance from somebody else to beat them.”

Reaves also looked back on his Team USA experience in Manila, where he got cheered on by many Filipino fans.

“I realized, and I was just like, ‘Wow, this is very crazy for me.’ Just because, we’ve got guys on the team, like Anthony Edwards, one of the best players in the league, Brandon Ingram, all guys that are max contract guys, and then it gets to my name, and it was obviously the loudest ovation, which was very special for me,” recalled Reaves.

“Being able to, you know, kind of be an inspiration for all these kids out here is something that… I cherish and, you know, want to do. So I just… want to say I appreciate every single one of you,” he continued.

On the Lakers front, the team extended LeBron James’ contract, and hired ESPN analyst and former NBA player JJ Redick as head coach.

It also selected Dalton Knecht in the June rookie draft, as well as James’ son Bronny, the first father-son duo in NBA history.

“I can’t wait to see them grow. And then obviously a new coach in JJ Redick. Can’t wait to get back to L.A. and go to battle with him,” said Reaves.

“[Redick is] a super competitive guy that, ever since he’s been at Duke, people have been going at him. He’s probably the second-most hated player in Duke history. So he’s been scrutinized his whole career.”

Reaves also said of LeBron and Bronny: “It feels amazing. It’s crazy to think about. So for him to just put himself in that position, to have an opportunity to play with his son is special, and I know obviously for him it’s a very big thing.”

“We’ve had conversations about it and I know he’ll be extra motivated to, you know, be at his peak level as always,” he added.

“So for me to be able to be around them and kind of see what that’s going to be like, is going to be very cool for me and I can’t wait to see Bronny grow.” – Rappler.com