Lakers icon Shaq reignites Dwight Howard beef with latest savage jab

‘How do you have a losing record in Taiwan? Come on now. You can’t have no losing record in Taiwan.’

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard have a bit of history. These two have butted heads multiple times in the past, and it goes without saying that these two don’t really like each other.

As it turns out, not even the fact that Howard is now literally half the world away has prevented Shaq from throwing a savage jab at the former eight-time All-Star.

In case you missed it, Howard now plies his trade in Asia as part of the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan.

You would think that Howard, who is just two years removed from being an NBA champion with the Lakers, would absolutely be dominating in that league. Well, while he has been putting up some lofty numbers, his heroics just haven’t been enough to carry his team to victory.

At the moment, Howard’s Leopards have the worst record in the T1 League. They are currently sixth in the standings with a 3-11 record.

Shaq has caught wind of this travesty, and he could not help but fire another shot at Dwight:

“They have a losing record,” O’Neal said on a recent episode of his podcast (h/t Zach Stevens of Lakers Daily). “Somebody sent me they have a losing record. I ain’t losing to nobody in Taiwan how about that. How do you have a losing record in Taiwan? Come on now. You can’t have no losing record in Taiwan.”

No mercy from Shaq here. Although, you have to admit that the Hall of Fame big man does have a bit of a point. I myself was actually surprised to learn about how poorly Howard’s team is performing in the T1 League.

For what it’s worth, Dwight Howard is currently averaging 24.0 points on 61.3 percent from the field, to go along with 14.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

– Rappler.com