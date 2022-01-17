LeBron James apologizes as Lakers’ struggles continue

UP-AND-DOWN CAMPAIGN. LeBron James and the Lakers are barely in the playoff picture of the Western Conference.

'I promise we'll be better!' says Lakers star LeBron James

MANILA, Philippines – NBA star LeBron James apologized to the Los Angeles Lakers’ fans as the team continued to struggle midway through the season.

The Lakers currently sit at eighth place in the Western Conference, tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves with a identical 21-22 records.

“Laker Nation, I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James wrote on Twitter.

Still without ace forward Anthony Davis, the Lakers have dropped their last three games, including an embarrassing 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The blowout prompted former Lakers president of basketball operations and team legend Magic Johnson to call out the club and express his disappointment.

“[W]e as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

As far as James was concerned, though, he remained one of the Lakers’ bright spots as he normed 28.9 points, the second-highest in the league, to go with 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists even at the age of 37 years old.

James is also in the conversation for the highest individual honor, ranking No. 9 in the latest NBA MVP ladder.

The Lakers aim to arrest their skid against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, January 18 (Manila time). – Rappler.com