LOOK: LeBron emotional seeing Bronny, Bryce as teammates for the first time

LeBron James beams with pride as he watches his sons, Bronny and Bryce, play on the same team for the first time

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a proud dad moment on Thursday and naturally, he had to take to social media to share this milestone with the rest of the world. Apparently, it was the first time his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, took the court together as teammates. Unsurprisingly, their dad was beaming with pride.

The Lakers talisman took to Twitter to express how emotional he was after seeing his two sons play on the same team for the first time ever:

“Man I’m literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I’m EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW,” LeBron wrote in his tweet.

Every father out there would understand why LeBron James reacted the way he did after this epic milestone. I wouldn’t be surprised if The King actually shed a tear or two after seeing his kids live out their basketball dream just like he did many years ago.

Talking about basketball dreams, it is clear that LeBron still has a couple of them unfulfilled to this very day despite his decorated resume.

One of those is playing with his own son in the NBA. Bronny is two years away from being eligible for the draft, and it is becoming increasingly clear that it’s only a matter of time before LeBron’s ultimate goal becomes a reality.

Now that Bryce is also blazing his own path, however, is it actually possible that we see three Jameses in one NBA team someday? – Rappler.com