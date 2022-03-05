Lakers’ LeBron James getting own museum in Akron

LEGEND. LeBron James will go down in history as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

The LeBron James Family Foundation announces that it is building a museum in Akron, Ohio to honor the legacy of the NBA star

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Now a star on the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James started his basketball career in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. In his 19 years in the NBA, James became a household name. He has had remarkable success including four NBA championships and 18 NBA All-Star honors.

The LeBron James Family Foundation announced that it is building a museum in Akron to honor the journey and legacy of the Lakers star. It posted the announcement on Instagram.

According to the post, the one-of-a-kind LeBron James Museum is a work in progress, and it will be available for public enjoyment in 2023. The LJ Fam Foundation also said that the museum will be at House Three Thirty.

James spent his entire childhood in Akron, growing up there and becoming a promising basketball player. He was drafted first overall by his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the 2003 NBA Draft.

The current Lakers star spent his first seven years in the NBA with the Cavs before joining the Miami Heat. James won his first two NBA championships during his four years with the Heat. He then returned to the Cavs for a second stint from 2014 to 2018. The King was the key contributor to the Cavs’ 2016 championship.

James joined the Lakers in 2018 and has won one NBA championship with Los Angeles so far. The young boy from Akron has certainly come a long way, and there’s no doubt that he’ll have more accolades to feature in the museum before his legendary career comes to an end. – Rappler.com