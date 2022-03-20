WATCH: LeBron James’ immediate 10-word reaction to historic scoring milestone

HISTORIC. Lakers star LeBron James waves to the crowed after becoming the second all-time scorer in the NBA.

The cameras quickly catch up with LeBron James just moments after setting another NBA record

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

LeBron James made history on Saturday night after officially climbing to second in the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He entered the game just 19 points behind Utah Jazz icon Karl Malone’s career mark of 36,928 and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar achieved the inevitable in the second quarter against the Washington Wizards.

The cameras caught up with LeBron just moments after his historic milestone. The Lakers star was a bit surprised by his mid-game interview but he could not hide his emotions as he expressed his immediate reaction to the historic moment (h/t NBA on Twitter):

“Appreciate it,” LeBron said with a smile. “Still a long game to go. Pretty cool.”

Congrats LeBron!



A message from #2 All-Time in Scoring… LeBron James! pic.twitter.com/u4MjRAwyR2 — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2022

LeBron was clearly delighted with his most recent achievement. After all, it’s not every day that you become the second-greatest scorer in NBA history.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they could not manage a win on James’ historic evening. LeBron dropped a game-high 38 points against the Wizards but it clearly wasn’t enough as Washington emerged with a 127-119 win over a hapless LA side. The Lakers were coming off a huge overtime win over the Raptors on Friday but they’ve resorted back to their losing ways barely 24 hours later.

LeBron returns to his hometown of Cleveland on Monday when the Cavs host the Lakers. – Rappler.com