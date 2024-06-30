LeBron James opts out to seek new deal with Lakers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

While the decision means LeBron James will become a free agent, his Lakers future is hardly in doubt given they selected his son in the NBA Draft

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has opted out of the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers prior to Saturday’s deadline, but is working on a new deal with the team.

While the decision means James will become a free agent on Sunday, June 30, for the fourth time in his decorated career, his Lakers future is hardly in doubt given they selected his son in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 27.

James is eligible for a three-year, $162-million package.

James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, said his client will consider taking less money if it means Los Angeles can gain a $12.9 million mid-level exception to add a significant player.

“He is prioritizing a roster improvement,” Paul told ESPN. “He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster.”

James would have received $51.4 million for the 2024-2025 season if he hadn’t opted out.

Los Angeles is interested in making sure James finishes his legendary career with the franchise.

Earlier this week, the Lakers selected Bronny James, son of LeBron, in the second round (55th overall) of Thursday’s NBA draft.

LeBron, who turns 40 in December, has expressed multiple times that he wants to play with his son before ending his career.

The all-time scoring leader averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds in 71 games this past season, which was his sixth campaign with the Lakers.

LeBron, a four-time MVP, became the first play player in history to top 40,000 career points. He’s a 20-time All-Star and has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in 1,492 regular-season games. – Rappler.com