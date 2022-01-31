LeBron James out ‘as long as the swelling is there’

DEPLETED. The Lakers have struggled without star LeBron James.

Lakers star LeBron James has missed three straight games due to swelling on his left knee

Lakers superstar LeBron James returned to Los Angeles to begin treatment on his left knee, coach Frank Vogel said Sunday, January 30 (Monday, January 31, Manila time).

Vogel said an MRI on James’ knee revealed “general swelling.”

“As long as the swelling is there, he is going to be out,” Vogel said of James, who is still considered day-to-day.

James, 37, missed his third straight game as the Lakers bowed to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The Lakers return to action at home on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

A four-time NBA MVP and 18-time All-Star, James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game this season.

James has played in 1,346 games in his career, one shy of moving past former Lakers great Kobe Bryant into sole possession of 14th place on the NBA’s all-time list. – Rappler.com