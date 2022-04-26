LeBron sends heartwarming message as JR Smith receives collegiate honor

Lakers star LeBron James has been supportive of his former champion teammate JR Smith in his journey from the NBA to college sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be any prouder of JR Smith after the latest achievement of the former NBA guard.

Smith was recently named the Academic Athlete of the Year at North Carolina A&T for his 4.0 GPA. As everyone knows, the ex-Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers guard is a member of the school’s men’s golf team.

Upon seeing the latest accolade of his former teammate, James took to Twitter to congratulate Smith and share how proud he is of him.

YESSIR @TheRealJRSmith!! Proud of you Kid!!! Love bro https://t.co/gqwOLnlcdw — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 26, 2022

LeBron James has been supportive of JR Smith in his journey from the NBA to college sports. To recall, the Lakers leader was one of the first people to share the news of Smith getting into the golf team of North Carolina A&T.

When Smith also made his college golf debut, James tweeted again and showed plenty of love for the two-time NBA champion.

HOW AMAZING IS THIS MAN!!! DAMN IM BEYOND PROUD OF MY BROTHER! https://t.co/i4Vsi8Pskk — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2021

There’s still a long way to go for Smith before he finishes his collegiate run, but he is certainly serious in being a student athlete. The great thing is he’s also putting a lot of emphasis on being a student more than just playing.

Sure enough, James will remain one of his biggest supporters as he continues to be a great example for NBA players and student athletes alike. – Rappler.com