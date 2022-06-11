LOOK: LeBron, NBA stars react to Curry’s monster Game 4

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry did it all in Game 4 of the NBA Finals to keep the Golden State Warriors alive. Naturally, the whole basketball world is in awe, with the likes of LeBron James, Joel Embiid and more players heaping praise on the sharpshooter.
Curry exploded for 43 points in the 107-97 win against the Boston Celtics, and he did so while recording 10 rebounds and 4 assists. He shot 14-of-26 from the field – including 7-of-14 from the three-point line – as he made life extra hard for Jayson Tatum and Co.
Right after the contest, a plethora of NBA stars took to Twitter to share their amazement about Curry’s performance. James simply shared a chef emoji to refer to Curry’s Chef nickname, while Embiid was at a loss for words and could only utter “amazing.”
Aside from LeBron James and Joel Embiid, Dwyane Wade also gave Stephen Curry the ultimate praise. Wade reminded everyone that while a lot of people are obsessed in talking about what the Warriors star has yet to achieve, Curry remains a lethal scorer who can punish anyone who gets on his way.
The likes of Nicolas Batum, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton and more had the same thoughts as they shared how much Curry left them in awe.
Here are the other reactions to Curry’s incredible display for the Warriors from his fellow NBA players:
