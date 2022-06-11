LOOK: LeBron, NBA stars react to Curry’s monster Game 4

STELLAR. Warriors star Steph Curry looks to get past the defense of Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

‘Everyone keeps talking about what Steph ain’t. Let’s talk about what he is. A BAD MFer,’ says NBA legend Dwyane Wade

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Stephen Curry did it all in Game 4 of the NBA Finals to keep the Golden State Warriors alive. Naturally, the whole basketball world is in awe, with the likes of LeBron James, Joel Embiid and more players heaping praise on the sharpshooter.

Curry exploded for 43 points in the 107-97 win against the Boston Celtics, and he did so while recording 10 rebounds and 4 assists. He shot 14-of-26 from the field – including 7-of-14 from the three-point line – as he made life extra hard for Jayson Tatum and Co.

Right after the contest, a plethora of NBA stars took to Twitter to share their amazement about Curry’s performance. James simply shared a chef emoji to refer to Curry’s Chef nickname, while Embiid was at a loss for words and could only utter “amazing.”

🧑🏽‍🍳 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

AMAZING — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 11, 2022

Aside from LeBron James and Joel Embiid, Dwyane Wade also gave Stephen Curry the ultimate praise. Wade reminded everyone that while a lot of people are obsessed in talking about what the Warriors star has yet to achieve, Curry remains a lethal scorer who can punish anyone who gets on his way.

FACTS!!! “THEY” will try to do anything in their powers to not acknowledge simply how “DIFFERENT he is! It’s Rare and rare is not liked & appreciated. — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

The likes of Nicolas Batum, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton and more had the same thoughts as they shared how much Curry left them in awe.

He’s really good at the game of basketball — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 11, 2022

30 is a bad boy. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 11, 2022

Special performance by 30 sheesh — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 11, 2022

Here are the other reactions to Curry’s incredible display for the Warriors from his fellow NBA players:

One of the main reason Steph be hooping like this is cuz he in the best shape of any NBA player ever no kap — RJ (@RjHampton14) June 11, 2022

30 is a bad bad man — Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) June 11, 2022

30 is a different breed! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) June 11, 2022

Steph is insane! — Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando) June 11, 2022

Steph Amazing bruh… — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) June 11, 2022

– Rappler.com