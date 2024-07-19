Clippers trade Russell Westbrook to Jazz

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Although the Clippers sent Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, the former NBA MVP’s reported final destination will be the Denver Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers traded guard Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz on Thursday, July 18, with the veteran guard reportedly in line to join the Denver Nuggets once released.

The Clippers acquired guard Kris Dunn in a sign-and-trade deal while offloading Westbrook, sending Utah the draft rights to center Balsa Koprivica and adding cash considerations. The Clippers also gave the Jazz the right to a second-round draft pick swap in 2030.

“Russ is an all-time great and we were fortunate to have him here,” Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said in a statement. “He lifted the energy and intensity of the group. We look forward to seeing him continue his decorated career.”

ESPN reported that Westbrook is expected to agree on a contract buyout with the Jazz and then sign a free agent deal with the Nuggets upon clearing waivers. Westbrook was in line to make $4.03 million next season in the second year of a two-year deal with the Clippers.

Westbrook, 35, joined the Clippers late in the 2022-2023 season after he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Jazz and then waived. He returned to a starting role late in the season during a short 21-game stint with the Clippers, then transitioned to a bench role last season and finished seventh in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Westbrook averaged 11.1 points with 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists for the Clippers last season in 68 games (11 starts).

In 16 NBA seasons, the nine-time All-Star and 2016-2017 league MVP has averaged 21.7 points with 7.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists in 1,162 games (1,039 starts) for the Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-2019), Houston Rockets (2019-2020), Washington Wizards (2020-2021), Lakers (2021-2023), and Clippers.

Dunn, 30, averaged 5.4 points with 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 66 games (32 starts) for the Jazz last season. In eight NBA seasons with five different teams, Dunn has averaged 7.9 points with 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 333 games (164 starts).

Koprivica, a 7-foot-1 center from Serbia, was the 57th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets and traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2021. His draft rights were dealt to the Clippers in 2023 while he played professionally in Europe. – Rappler.com