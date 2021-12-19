Lakers’ Anthony Davis out at least a month with knee injury

MAJOR LOSS. Anthony averages a near double-double for the Lakers.

Lakers star Anthony Davis sprains the MCL in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks

LOS ANGELES, USA – Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will miss at least a month after suffering a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in his left knee, the team said on Saturday, December 18 (Sunday, December 19, Manila time).

Davis suffered the injury during Friday night’s game against the Timberwolves, when Jaden McDaniels rolled into his leg during the third quarter of Minnesota’s 110-92 home victory.

After McDaniels collided with Davis, the latter fell to the court and immediately grabbed his knee.

Television cameras caught Davis falling to the floor again while heading to the locker room.

The sprain was confirmed by an MRI on Saturday.

Davis has averaged 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the 16-14 Lakers this season.

Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/MOBSzzrYYJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2021

– Rappler.com