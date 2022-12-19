Lakers’ Anthony Davis out for a month – report

PRODUCTIVE. Anthony Davis has been a beast for the Lakers as he leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking.

The Lakers are dealt a major blow as Anthony Davis, their scoring and rebounding leader, misses time

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will be sidelined at least a month with an injured right foot, The Athletic reported Sunday, December 18.

The eight-time All-Star sat out the second half of the Lakers’ 126-108 victory against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Davis landed awkwardly after a layup attempt in the first quarter but continued playing until the intermission.

Davis, 29, leads the Lakers in scoring (27.4), rebounding (12.1), and blocked shots (2.1) per game through 25 starts this season.

He owns career averages of 24.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 629 games (624 starts) with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2012-19) and Lakers. – Rappler.com