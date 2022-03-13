Lakers fans show regret after Jordan Clarkson, Josh Hart’s 40-point games in 1 day

Fans remind the Lakers what they could’ve gotten had they chosen to develop their young players like Jordan Clarkson and Josh Hart instead of going for the instant contender status

After witnessing Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and Portland Trail Blazers wing Josh Hart put up 40-plus points for their respective teams on Saturday, March 12 (Sunday, March 13, Manila time), some fans couldn’t believe that the Los Angeles Lakers let them go.

While it has been years since the Lakers traded both Clarkson and Hart in their bid to create a championship team, some are still thinking about “what if” the Purple and Gold chose to develop their youngsters that also include Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle. While the counter-argument in the idea is the likelihood that LA wouldn’t have the 2020 NBA championship, some would say that at least they would have a future.

Both Clarkson and Hart made everyone remember that with their latest performances. The Jazz sixth man exploded for 45 points on a night Utah needed a boost against the Sacramento Kings in the absence of Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert. Meanwhile, the Blazers guard dropped 44 points as Portland needed a main offensive weapon with Anfernee Simons joining Damian Lillard on the sidelines.

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to remind the Lakers what they could’ve gotten had they chosen to develop their picks and young players instead of going for the instant contender status.

Jordan Clarkson dropping 45 and Josh Hart getting 44 in one night, man it's nostalgia for every Lakers fan 🙄 — Jay Morales (@JayD_Morales) March 13, 2022

Damn Jordan clarkson and josh hart putting up career highs. Lakers lost some good ones 😔 — Benjamin (@Bacuna23) March 13, 2022

Old lakers boys, Jordan Clarkson and Josh hart dropping 40 pieces today. Sheeeeshhhh 💜💛💜💛 — IzzyWizzy (@izzywizzy_32) March 13, 2022

Of course a lot of Lakers fans wouldn’t exchange the NBA championship for that. Not a lot of teams are given the chance to compete at the highest level anyway, and there’s no assurance that the players they had would be able to bring the team to the Finals.

Still, we can’t blame the others who think the Lakers sacrificed their future for the “now.”

Former Lakers were balling tonight:



Jordan Clarkson:

▫️ 45 Points

▫️ 92% TS

—————————————-

Josh Hart:

▫️ 44 Points

▫️ 8 Rebounds

▫️ 6 Assists

▫️ 4 Steals

▫️ 90% TS



You love to see it 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/i41VqSTA6g — 𝙉𝙤𝙩𝘼𝙠𝙪𝙞𝙚𝙣 (@NotAkuien) March 13, 2022

Jordan Clarkson getting 45 and Josh Hart get 44 on the same day



The Lakers could've had a future and don't



This is HOPE — Renowned Scientist (@Apollanwise) March 13, 2022

Josh Hart had 43 pts & Jordan Clarkson had 45? See the Lakers have good scouts. — Louis (@Louis1117) March 13, 2022

Them boys from the 2017-2018 Lakers hooping tonight @JordanClarksons @joshhart 🔥

Career highs for the guys. — Brandon Webb (@_brandonwebb_) March 13, 2022

Also, aside from the Jordan Clarkson and Josh Hart, Alex Caruso returned from injury on Saturday and made his impact on the defensive end to help the Chicago Bulls take down the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s too late to regret things now for the Lakers. Nonetheless, it is worth noting the Purple and Gold faithful are still really lucky to be able to watch LeBron James night in and night out. He is singlehandedly trying to carry the team to the postseason, and it’s hard not to appreciate that kind of greatness. – Rappler.com