Lakers, LeBron James discuss possible $98M extension

LeBron James discusses a potential two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers while maintaining a desire to end his career wherever his son Bronny plays for as a rookie

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are discussing a two-year extension worth $98 million, according to multiple reports.

James, 37, became eligible for a contract extension on Thursday, August 4 (Friday, August 5, Manila time), and met with general manager Rob Pelinka.

He can become a free agent in 2023 if he opts to do so, but ESPN reported the initial talks were “productive.”

The future first-ballot Hall of Famer averaged 30.3 points – his highest in 16 years – to go with 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks last season. However, due to recurring injuries to both James and co-star Anthony Davis, the Lakers missed the playoffs as the 11th seed with a 33-49 record.

Uncertainty about James’ interest in a new deal exists because of statements he has made about spending his final season on whatever roster his son, Bronny James, winds up on as a rookie.

Bronny James attends Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles and is currently not eligible for the NBA draft until 2024.

The Athletic reported Bronny James could consider the NBA G League or NBL in Australia if he opts against playing one season of college basketball. – Rappler.com