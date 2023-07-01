Lakers lure Gabe Vincent from Heat, re-sign Rui Hachimura

HUSTLE. Heat guard Gabe Vincent (right) battles for the ball against Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. during the finals.

Gabe Vincent heads to the Lakers even as the Heat reportedly tried to keep him after rising from an undrafted free agent to a key cog in the playoffs

Free agent guard Gabe Vincent agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers and free agent forward Rui Hachimura decided to remain with the team, according to multiple reports on Friday, June 30.

Hachimura reportedly received a three-year, $51-million contract, while Vincent reportedly landed a three-year deal worth $33 million.

Vincent rose from undrafted free agent to reserve with the Miami Heat before playing a more critical role down the stretch and in the postseason. The Heat reportedly nudged their offers to Vincent multiple times this week in hopes of keeping him in the rotation.

The contract agreements with free agents become official July 6, per NBA free agency rules.

Vincent, who turned 27 earlier this month, played at UC Santa Barbara before spending three seasons with the Stockton Kings and was named G League Most Improved Player in 2020.

With the Heat, Vincent played a total of 195 games (68 starts) and averaged 7.7 points. He started 34 of his 68 regular season games this season and then played 30.5 minutes per game in 22 postseason games, with a 29-point outburst in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Hachimura, a 25-year-old restricted free agent, was acquired by Los Angeles from Washington in a January trade. After averaging 13 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Wizards early in the season, he put up 9.6 points and 4.7 boards per game for the Lakers.

Los Angeles also reportedly tied up veteran Taurean Prince with a one-year, $4.5-million deal, and added Cam Reddish on a two-year contract. – Rappler.com