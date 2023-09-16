NBA
Lakers retain role player core, re-sign Jarred Vanderbilt to 4-year deal

CORE PIECE. Los Angeles Lakers forwards Jarred Vanderbilt (#2) and LeBron James in-game

Jarred Vanderbilt Instagram page

Los Angeles Lakers continue to run it back with last season's core, re-signing defensive forward Jarred Vanderbilt to a 4-year, $48 million extension

The Los Angeles Lakers and forward Jarred Vanderbilt have agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension, his representatives confirmed Friday (Saturday, September 16, Manila time).

The deal is fully guaranteed and includes a player option in the fourth year, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz told multiple media outlets.

Vanderbilt, 24, had been set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 campaign.

He averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 26 games (24 starts) with the Lakers last season after being acquired from the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade on Feb. 9.

A second-round pick in 2018, Vanderbilt has career averages of 6.2 points and 6.6 rebounds in 244 games (162 starts) with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Jazz and Lakers. – Rappler.com

