Lakers sign Isaiah Thomas from G League – report

ANOTHER SHOT. Isaiah Thomas rejoins the Lakers after three years.

Isaiah Thomas goes for a second stint in LA just as the Lakers deal with the absence of Russell Westbrook and four others placed in COVID-19 protocols

Isaiah Thomas signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, December 16, mere days after he joined a G League team in a comeback effort, The Athletic reported.

The Lakers are signing Thomas under the hardship exemption, with the news reported shortly before it was revealed the team placed its starting backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley in COVID-19 protocols. Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, and Malik Monk were placed in protocols earlier this week.

Thomas signed with the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, on Monday and scored 42 points in his team debut Wednesday.

Thomas also posted 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals in the game. He made 16-of-30 shots, including 5-of-14 from three-point range.

The two-time All-Star guard played in only three NBA games last season, averaging 7.7 points per game with the New Orleans Pelicans.

An All-NBA second-team selection in the 2016-2017 season, Thomas enjoyed the best playing days of his career with the Celtics. In 179 appearances for Boston (2014-2017), Thomas averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44.3% from the floor and 36.8% from behind the three-point arc.

Off and on, the 5-foot-9 guard has battled a hip injury since being traded away from Boston in 2017 in a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics.

It will be Thomas’ second stint with the Lakers. Cleveland traded Thomas to the Lakers in 2018 and he finished the season with them, averaging 15.6 points and 5.0 assists over 17 games.

Thomas will be the latest high-profile name the Lakers have brought in, joining LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Howard. His former Celtics teammate, Rajon Rondo, is also on the team. – Rappler.com