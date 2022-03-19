Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Bryce James’ epic windmill dunk

For LeBron James, there are no words needed for his son Bryce’s incredible dunk

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was speechless after seeing the viral video of his second son, Bryce James, doing a windmill dunk.

Bleacher Report reposted the video on Twitter showing Bryce completing the windwill. While Bryce did it during practice and barely touched the rim, it is still rather impressive for a 14-year-old kid. Surely, he got his dad’s athletic genes and he’s only going to get better.

For his part, James certainly looked impressed as he took to social media to share his reaction. Instead of writing some words of encouragement or sharing how proud he is, though, the Lakers leader simply put three eye emojis – which is definitely fitting. No words needed for that incredible dunk.

It is not the first time Bryce James dunked. In fact, he already did one during a game, which surprised his father as well – leading LeBron James to suggest the scary hours and trouble brewing for anyone who faces his son.

LeBron is undoubtedly happy with what he’s seeing from his children. Both Bronny and Bryce are following in their father’s footsteps, and it’s clear they are working really hard to make their hoops dreams a reality.

While there’s a ton of expectations on the two being the son of the Lakers superstar and an NBA icon, they are embracing it fully and the challenges that come with it. With that kind of mentality and work ethic, it won’t be a shocker to see the two making their way to the NBA in the near future. – Rappler.com