WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s savage diss at Timberwolves amid disrespectful matchup

‘Nobody over there has done anything in this league,’ says Russell Westbrook of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers were on the receiving end of another blowout loss on Wednesday as the Minnesota Timberwolves handed them another defeat in LA’s own home court, 124-104. There was a lot of talking going on throughout the game and in the end, the Wolves backed it all up with a big win.

After the game, Lakers star Russell Westbrook was asked to comment about all the smack talk that came from Minnesota’s way. Russ was quick to play it down while taking a savage shot at the entire Timberwolves squad:

“I honestly pay no mind to it,” Westbrook said (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter). “… They weren’t talking to me. They were talking to individual guys in particular, but the trash talking doesn’t bother me none. Nobody over there has done anything in this league that, you know, make me put my eyes up, ‘Oh they’re talking, let me respond.’ No, so it’s fine. They won a game. Happy for them. Move on to the next one. That’s that.”

"The trash talking doesn't bother me none. Nobody over there has done anything in this league."⁰⁰Russ responds to T-Wolves trash talk



(via @SpectrumSN)

At one point in the game, Timberwolves vet Patrick Beverley was caught calling the Lakers “trash” multiple times. He even plugged his nose to indicate how much he thought the Lakers stunk:

Pat Beverley had something to say to the Lakers

Beverley also took aim at LeBron James early in the game. The Wolves guard flexed on The King and even gave him a tap on the butt:

Pat Beverly flexing on LeBron James



Beverly is having fun but King James not so much

Beverley and Westbrook have a bit of history, too, so it’s actually quite surprising that these two did not have a go at each other on Wednesday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns also got in on the action as well, savagely dissing Westbrook after the Lakers star air-balled a corner trey:

Karl-Anthony Towns looking to see who opened that door before Russell Westbrook's airball

Talk about the utter disrespect from the Wolves in this one. Clearly, these dudes wanted to get on the nerve of the Lakers, and to some extent, they succeeded in doing so.

For his part, however, Westbrook was having none of it. As he implied, every single player on the opposing team is not on his level. He just refuses to swoop down. The Lakers may have lost another one here, but at least Russ got out the last laugh. Sort of. – Rappler.com