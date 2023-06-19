Lou Williams, 3-time NBA Sixth Man winner, retires after 17 seasons

BENCH STAR. Lou Williams suited up for the Clippers, one of the six NBA teams he played for.

Lou Williams, who played for six different teams, ends his career as the NBA's all-time leading bench scorer

Three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams announced his retirement on Sunday, June 18, after 17 seasons.

Williams, who suited up for his final game with the Atlanta Hawks in April last year, delivered the news in a YouTube video.

He retired as the league’s all-time leading bench scorer, recording 13,396 points after coming off the bench in 1,001 of the 1,123 regular season games he played in for six different teams.

Overall, Williams ended his career with 15,593 points, which ranks 131st in NBA history.

The 36-year-old averaged 13.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.2 rebounds, and made 1,457 career three-pointers with the Philadelphia 76ers, Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Williams was named the NBA’s top sixth man in 2014-15, 2017-18, and 2018-19. Jamal Crawford is the only other player to win the award three times. – Rappler.com