LOOK: Luka Doncic arrives in style driving a tank ahead of Mavs-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived to the Dallas Mavericks-Atlanta Hawks game on Wednesday in an Apocalypse 6X6, per Bleacher Report and ESPN’s Mark Jones. The vehicle certainly looks like a tank.

Doncic is clearly enjoying life despite various trade deadline rumors swirling. A report from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon recently surfaced that Luka wants the Mavericks to upgrade their roster ahead of the trade deadline. However, Mavs’ owner Mark Cuban later shot down the report.

“Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong. Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster,” Cuban said.

Nevertheless, the Mavs would benefit from adding depth around Luka. He’s carried the team throughout the season and is performing at an MVP-caliber level.

Doncic comes into Wednesday night’s affair versus the Hawks averaging just shy of 34 points per game on 50 percent field goal and 35 percent three-point shooting. He’s also averaging 9 rebounds and 9 assists per contest for good measure.

Luka Doncic’s shooting efficiency stands out without question. Opposing teams build their entire game plan around limiting the Mavs’ star. He’s no stranger to being double or even triple-teamed. But Luka has consistently found ways to find the bottom of the net.

Dallas is in fifth place in the Western Conference as of this story’s publication. But without Doncic, one has to wonder if they would even be a play-in team. It will be interesting to see if they address their roster needs prior to the trade deadline.

As for Luka Doncic, he will continue to enjoy life while playing an impressive brand of basketball and driving a tank around town. – Rappler.com