Luka Doncic takes blame for Mavs’ 25-point Game 1 loss to Warriors

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic vows to bounce back after a forgettable performance in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals against the Warriors

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Luka Doncic will be the first to admit whenever he’s not up to par. Well, this was exactly the case on Wednesday night as the Dallas Mavericks were blown out by the Golden State Warriors, 112-87, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals

After the game, the Mavs superstar was quick to pin the blame on himself. Doncic knows full well that he has to step up for his team if they hope to upset a powerhouse Warriors side in this series:

“I gotta be better, that’s not me. I gotta be better for the whole group,” via Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Luka Doncic: “I gotta be better, that’s not me. I gotta be better for the whole group.” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) May 19, 2022

It was an undeniably brutal outing for Luka Doncic. He had more turnovers (7) than field goals made (6) in Game 1, which just goes to show how forgettable this performance was for the Mavs stud.

As always, however, Luka is making no excuses here. He knows that his performance was not good enough and he’s come out with a promise here for Mavs fans.

You can’t keep a good man down, and the Warriors must be wary of this saying. They were able to hold down the Mavs star in Game 1, but odds are, this isn’t going to be the case throughout the series. – Rappler.com