Near-perfect Mac McClung bags NBA slam dunk crown

Mac McClung, who has only played in two NBA games in his career, surprisingly takes the slam dunk throne

Mac McClung dazzled the crowd with three of his four dunks earning a perfect score of 50 to win the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday, February 18 (Sunday, February 19, Manila time) in Salt Lake City.

McClung, who was signed from the G-League to a two-way contract by the Philadelphia 76ers last week, won the contest by a score of 100-99 over New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III.

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. and New York Knicks forward Jericho Sims were eliminated after the first round.

The 6-foot-2 McClung made a statement when he received a perfect 50 score with his first attempt. The dunk featured him grabbing the ball while hurdling two people and tapping the ball off the glass before finishing with two hands.

On his second dunk, McClung earned a 49.8 with a two-handed 360 that gave him the highest combined first-round score.

MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/ohSyYpMAq6 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

McClung, who won an All-American high school dunk contest in 2018, has only played in two NBA games in his career.

Murphy recorded a 49.2 on his final dunk before watching McClung seal the victory with another perfect dunk.

– Rappler.com