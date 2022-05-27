Magic Johnson gets real on what Lakers need in next head coach

EARLY EXIT. LeBron James and the Lakers fail to advance to the playoffs this season.

‘I want a coach that’s going to hold everybody accountable,’ says Magic Johnson as the Lakers continue their search for a new head coach

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Magic Johnson’s opinion on the Lakers is still widely respected throughout the organization. The Lakers legend is never shy about expressing his opinion on the state of the team. And the players listen to him despite some of his critical takes.

Johnson was recently asked about what the Lakers need in a head coach as they attempt to replace Frank Vogel.

“But the most important thing to me is accountability,” Johnson said. “They must hold everybody, one through 15, accountable. And we got away from accountability. Guys never talked about that this season. It was always somebody else’s fault. I hated that. Never, ‘Hey, I played bad. Hey, It’s on me.’ I want a coach that’s going to hold everybody accountable. And, so, that’s what I would like to see.”

Magic Johnson also explained how the current trend in the NBA revolves around former players as coaches, and he believes the Lakers should take notice.

“Probably besides Erik Spoelstra, all the other three that’s in the final four are ex-players. So, I think that says a lot about these young ex-players who command respect right away, who have done it before. I’m not saying it has to be an ex-player, but I’m saying you have to look at what’s going on. Most of the guys who are in the playoffs.”

It seems as if Magic would prefer for the Lakers to hire a former player. He believes someone who paid their dues in the NBA would have an easier time earning the respect of Los Angeles’s players.

In summary, Magic Johnson wants the Lakers to hire a head coach who has experience and will hold players accountable. – Rappler.com