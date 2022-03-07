Lakers icon Magic Johnson heaps praise on Russell Westbrook 3 hours after destroying him on national TV

INCONSISTENCY. Russell Westbrook has been criticized for his up-and-down play for the Lakers this season.

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Magic Johnson just wants what’s best for the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s why he went on an impassioned rant calling out Russell Westbrook leading up to their Saturday night, March 5 (Sunday, March 6, Manila time) showdown against the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers legend was vocal on Westbrook needing to take accountability for his poor play in what has been an underwhelming season overall for the purple and gold.

“[Russell Westbrook] quit battling the press, take ownership and accountability,” said Johnson of the Lakers’ current point guard. “I’m tired of excuses, it’s time to take ownership and say, ‘I just been playing poorly.'”

But then hours later, the Lakers pulled off the victory over the Warriors thanks in large part to LeBron James. But Westbrook played within himself for most of the contest as well in what was a game-of-the-year candidate when you consider the importance of the win for both sides. Russ finished with 20 points on an efficient 9-for-17 shooting with 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Johnson was quick to heap praise right after dishing some heat. The Lakers icon had to give credit where credit is due as Westbrook let his play do the talking.

I am so proud of Russell Westbrook! He was a big reason why the @Lakers beat the Warriors, scoring 20 points tonight. That's how the Lakers need him to play night in and night out! He played hard, was aggressive, and made good decisions on the court. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 6, 2022

“I am so proud of Russell Westbrook! He was a big reason why the Lakers beat the Warriors, scoring 20 points tonight,” said Magic Johnson. “That’s how the Lakers need him to play night in and night out! He played hard, was aggressive, and made good decisions on the court.”

The praise and silenced critics will only last so long as Los Angeles can build off this monumental win. James won’t be scoring 56 every night and the Warriors were struggling just as much as the Lakers were in recent weeks.

If Westbrook can be a positive influence on and off the court while the Lakers pile on the wins to close the season, Johnson may change his tune completely. – Rappler.com