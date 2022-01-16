Magic Johnson says Lakers fans deserve more after team’s 3rd straight loss

SKID. LeBron James and the Lakers still can't get out of the funk.

‘We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,’ says Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson

MANILA, Philippines – NBA legend Magic Johnson expressed his disappointment over the Los Angeles Lakers after his former team absorbed an embarrassing 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, January 15 (Sunday, January 16, Manila time).

The five-time champion and three-time league MVP Johnson, who spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers, said the fans of the Purple and Gold franchise deserve “more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency” from the players and also noted that team owner Jeanie Buss deserves “better.”

After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 16, 2022

Despite having superstar forward LeBron James and star guard Russell Westbrook in the frame, the Lakers have now lost three consecutive games and dropped back to below .500 in the standings with a 21-22 record.

In those three losses, James appeared to be the only bright spot for the Anthony Davis-less Lakers as he averaged 31.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Westbrook, meanwhile, still couldn’t get his offensive game going and averaged only 11 points on 26.8% shooting in the Lakers’ last three outings.

With Davis expected to be out for a couple more weeks due to an MCL sprain he sustained in December, the Lakers will definitely have to dig deep and search for ways to solve their issues, especially on the defensive end, as they have been giving up 128.3 points in their past three games.

The struggling Lakers will have another tough task ahead of them as they go up against the 28-14 Utah Jazz on Tuesday, January 18, Manila time. – Rappler.com