NBA fines Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks for avoiding media

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks $25,000 on Sunday, April 30 (Monday, May 1, Manila time), for violating league rules governing media access.
He left without speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies’ season-ending 125-85 loss to the host Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 on Friday.
Brooks, 27, failed to participate in the postgame media availability at least three times during the first-round Western Conference playoff series.
His relationship with the press turned icy during a series in which he called LeBron James “old” after Game 2 and then hit the Lakers star in the groin in Game 3.
“The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain, and then that just creates a whole different persona on me,” Brooks told reporters last week.
Brooks finished Game 6 with 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. For the series, he averaged 10.5 points on 31.2% shooting with 3 rebounds in six games.
He helped the Grizzlies earn the West’s No. 2 seed by averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 73 games (all starts) during the regular season. – Rappler.com
