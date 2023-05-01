NBA fines Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks for avoiding media

BOOTED OUT. Dillon Brooks (right) and the Grizzlies suffer an early playoff exit after getting eliminated by LeBron James and the Lakers.

Dillons Brooks' relationship with the press turned icy during the Grizzlies' playoff series against the Lakers in which he called LeBron James 'old'

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks $25,000 on Sunday, April 30 (Monday, May 1, Manila time), for violating league rules governing media access.

He left without speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies’ season-ending 125-85 loss to the host Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 on Friday.

Brooks, 27, failed to participate in the postgame media availability at least three times during the first-round Western Conference playoff series.

His relationship with the press turned icy during a series in which he called LeBron James “old” after Game 2 and then hit the Lakers star in the groin in Game 3.

“The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain, and then that just creates a whole different persona on me,” Brooks told reporters last week.

Brooks finished Game 6 with 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. For the series, he averaged 10.5 points on 31.2% shooting with 3 rebounds in six games.

He helped the Grizzlies earn the West’s No. 2 seed by averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 73 games (all starts) during the regular season. – Rappler.com