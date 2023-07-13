Grizzlies star Ja Morant claims self defense for pickup-game punch

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Already suspended for a gun video, Ja Morant faces another controversy as a teenager accuses him of assault

Attorneys representing Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant are attempting to block a lawsuit alleging assault from advancing due to Tennessee’s self-defense laws.

A teenager accused Morant of assaulting him during a pickup game in July 2022. Morant doesn’t deny he threw a punch as tempers flared during the game at his home.

But Morant said he was acting in self-defense after being struck in the chin by the basketball thrown by the teen.

Immunity can be granted in self-defense cases under the Tennessee “stand your ground law,” but will be determined by a judge who could instead allow the case to advance.

As the case was being made for dismissal, a close friend of Morant’s, Davonte Pack, was charged with simple assault stemming from the altercation. The teen stated that Morant and Pack both punched him.

Morant, 23, will serve a 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-2024 season for off-court behavior related to two videos where he was brandishing a firearm. – Rappler.com