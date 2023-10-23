NBA
Grizzlies’ Steven Adams to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Memphis Grizzlies starting center Steven Adams will have right knee surgery and miss the 2023-24 season, the team announced Sunday, October 22.

The Grizzlies said in a news release that the surgery on Adams’ right cruciate ligament is necessary because “non-operative rehabilitation did not resolve ongoing knee instability.”

Adams sprained the ligament as he dove for a loose ball in a 112-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns in January. It originally was estimated he would miss three to five weeks, but after he underwent a stem cell injection on March 8, he was ruled out for the season.

He played in two preseason games for the Grizzlies, scoring 9 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 27 total minutes.

Adams, 30, played in 42 games last season and averaged 8.6 points, a career-high 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by Oklahoma City, he has played with the Thunder (2013-20), New Orleans Pelicans (2020-21), and Grizzlies.

He has career averages of 9.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1 block in 706 games (641 starts).

Xavier Tillman is next on the depth chart for the Grizzlies. Tillman, 24, averaged 7 points and 5 rebounds in 61 games (29 starts) last season.

In 173 career games (43 starts), all with Memphis, he has averages of 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. – Rappler.com

