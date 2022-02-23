Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reveals his 1 major LeBron James regret

‘If I knew he was willing to play center, I would have done that 10 years ago,’ says Miami Heat coach of his former superstar player LeBron James

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was in an understandably jolly mood during his All-Star weekend press conference on Saturday. The 51-year-old shot caller was asked several questions about his team and how they’ve dominated the East for the first half of the season. One discussion that stood out, however, was about one of his former players in LeBron James.

We all know how LeBron infamously joined the Heat back in 2010 to form the Big 3 with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. That group won two titles under Spoelstra’s tutelage before James decided to leave after four years with the team.

Their run may have been short-lived, but that Miami Heat side made all sorts of history during their unforgettable time together as a unit. Nevertheless, Spoelstra still seems to be ruing one particular aspect about LeBron’s stint in Miami. According to the Heat coach, now that he’s seen how the Los Angeles Lakers have been utilizing James this season, he would have loved to have done the same a decade ago:

“He’s played the center this year, and I really feel remiss about that. If I knew he was willing to play center, I would have done that 10 years ago,” Spoelstra said. “We played him 1 to 4 anyway. Might as well put all the chips in just have him play all five positions.”

Erik Spoelstra puts LeBron James’ latest All-Star season in context and why he wishes he played LeBron some at center when he was with the Heat pic.twitter.com/Pw7fP7RLjg — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 19, 2022

Lakers coach Frank Vogel has asked LeBron to play a lot of center minutes this season for the Lakers. It hasn’t exactly resulted in a lot of wins for LA, but from a statistical standpoint, The King has been an absolute beast — at age 37, no less. He’s currently averaging 29.1 points per game, which incidentally, has been his best scoring output since the 2009-10 season. James was not even able to touch this mark during his four-year tenure in South Beach.

It’s just amazing to imagine how LeBron would have functioned as a center during his time with the Heat. Spoelstra is one of the best coaches out there and odds are, he would have put James in a position to be even more dominant. Could they have won more than two titles? Maybe. We’ll never know. – Rappler.com