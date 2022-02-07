Heat’s Erik Spoelstra to coach Team Durant in All-Star Game

ALL-STAR COACH. Erik Spoelstra receives the nod as the Heat hold the best record in the Eastern Conference through February 6.

For the second time in his career, Heat mentor Erik Spoelstra will coach in the NBA All-Star Game

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and his staff will coach Team Durant in the NBA All-Star Game on February 20 in Cleveland.

Spoelstra received the nod due to the Heat (34-20) having the best record in the Eastern Conference through February 6.

The Chicago Bulls, coached by Billy Donovan, fell out of first in the East with a 119-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Chicago is 33-20.

Spoelstra will coach the team captained by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. This will mark his second All-Star coaching appearance. He also coached the East in 2013 when the Western Conference posted a 143-138 victory in Houston.

Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns was previously announced as coach of Team LeBron. The Suns own an NBA-best 42-10 record.

Team LeBron is captained by LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two captains will pick teams via a draft on Thursday. – Rappler.com