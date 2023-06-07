Heat guard Tyler Herro makes progress, but remains out

Injured hotshot Tyler Herro, who averages 20.1 points for the Miami Heat, has been sidelined for over six weeks

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is making progress from his broken right hand but was ruled out in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, June 7 (Thursday, June 8, Manila time).

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro took part in Tuesday’s practice and was slated to participate in a full-contact workout. Hours later, the Heat ruled Herro out of Game 3.

“I don’t want to be Nostradamus right now,” Spoelstra said in a press conference before Herro was ruled out. “We’re taking it one day at a time. And I know that sounds like a cliche. He did the practice with the group. He is going to do a full-contact workout after this. We’ll evaluate that.

“… We’ll just continue this process. He has not been cleared yet, so that’s where we are. But we’re encouraged by the work that he’s been doing.”

After equalizing the championship series at 1-1 following a thrilling 111-108 Game 2 win, the Heat look to claim the upper hand against the Nuggets when Game 3 of the best-of-seven heads to Miami.

Herro broke his hand on April 16 in the second quarter of Game 1 of the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He underwent surgery on April 21.

At the time of the surgery, the Heat said Herro would miss a minimum of six weeks. He has currently missed 6 1/2 weeks.

Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 67 games (all starts) this season. He led the NBA and set a Heat record by shooting 93.4% from the free throw line.

The 23-year-old has a 17.7 scoring average in 242 games (100 starts) over four NBA seasons. He has made 601 three-point baskets. – Rappler.com