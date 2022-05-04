Heat’s Tyler Herro wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year

MILESTONE. Tyler Herro becomes the first Miami Heat player to win the Sixth Man award.

In his third season, Tyler Herro comes off the bench but plays starters' minutes and averages 20.7 points

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro won the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, the league announced Tuesday, May 3 (Wednesday, May 4, Manila time).

Herro won 96 of the 100 available first-place votes for 488 total points from a voting panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love (three first-place votes, 214 points) finished second in voting and Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (one first-place vote, 128 points) was third.

In his third NBA season, Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game with 39.9% shooting from three-point range for Miami, which earned the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.

Herro comes off the bench but plays starters’ minutes. He averaged 32.6 minutes per game in 66 appearances but started just 10 games.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, who won the award in 2021, finished fourth in voting this season.

– Rappler.com