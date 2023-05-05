Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer

‘The decision to make this change was very difficult,’ says Bucks general manager Jon Horst

The Milwaukee Bucks fired head coach Mike Budenholzer on Thursday, May 4, just two years removed from leading the franchise to an NBA title.

Budenholzer, 53, went 271-120 in five seasons in Milwaukee, making the playoffs every year.

“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.

“This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”

Budenholzer is out after the Bucks, who sported the best record in the NBA during the regular season, were ousted by the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in five games of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

One of Budenholzer’s three brothers died prior to Game 4 on April 24 from injuries suffered in a car accident.

Budenholzer confirmed the death through the Bucks but did not specify which of his brothers died and did not talk about it to reporters. He is the youngest of seven children.

Overall, Budenholzer holds a 484-317 record as a head coach, having also coached the Atlanta Hawks for five seasons, making the playoffs four times. Budenholzer is 56-48 in the playoffs for his career.

He was the NBA Coach of the Year in 2014-2015 and 2018-2019.

Budenholzer was an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs from 1996-2013 before landing the Hawks’ post. – Rappler.com