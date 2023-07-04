Timberwolves sign Anthony Edwards to huge 5-year deal worth up to $260 million

SOARING. Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at Target Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves secure 21-year-old budding superstar Anthony Edwards to a massive 5-year deal potentially costing more than $50 million per season

The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a massive extension Monday (Tuesday, July 4, Manila time) with star guard Anthony Edwards.

His agents confirmed to ESPN that the five-year designated rookie maximum deal is worth up to $260 million.

“I’m humbled, appreciative and excited to remain in Minnesota as a part of this incredible Timberwolves organization,” Edwards said in a statement. “It’s amazing to see where hard work can take you.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards made his first All-Star team in 2022-23 and averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 79 starts.

Edwards, who turns 22 in August, has averaged 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 223 games (206 starts) in his first three seasons.

Edwards is represented by Bill Duffy and Joe Branche of WME Sports.

He becomes the fourth player from the 2020 draft class to sign a five-year max extension, joining Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and Desmond Bane (Grizzlies).

The Timberwolves also re-signed forward Luka Garza to a two-way contract. Terms were not disclosed.

Garza, 24, averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 28 games (no starts) in his first season with Minnesota in 2022-23.

He averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 32 games (five starts) as a 2021-22 rookie with the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him in the second round in 2021. – Rappler.com