10 most insane NBA All-Star Game scoring performances

Before Team LeBron versus Team Giannis tips off, check out the best scoring performances in NBA All-Star Game history

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

The NBA All-Star Game is just a few days away. Although the All-Star Game has no bearing on the NBA’s regular season, players display their skills under the bright lights for the fans.

Before going into Team LeBron versus Team Giannis Part III, it’s worth looking into the best scoring performances in NBA All-Star Game history. Let’s take a look at the 10 most insane All-Star feats.

10. Kevin Durant (2011), Tom Chambers (1987), Julius Erving (1984), George Gervin (1980): 34 points

Four players have scored 34 points in an NBA All-Star Game. The first to do it was 1980 ASG MVP George Gervin, who scored that amount to lead the Eastern All-Stars to a 144-136 OT victory over the West.

Julius Erving followed suit four years later to help the East claim another OT victory. The next one was Tom Chambers, who dropped 34 in the West’s overtime victory to become ASG MVP in 1987. The last person to score exactly 34 points was Kevin Durant in 2011.

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2021), Allen Iverson (2003): 35 points

Allen Iverson wowed the crowd in Atlanta, posting 35 points in an NBA All-Star Game thriller that required two overtime periods. Unfortunately, Iverson’s efforts were spoiled as the West escaped with a 155-145 2OT victory.

In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points without a single miss. By making all 16 of his shots, the Greek Freak set the record for most makes without a miss.

8. Joel Embiid (2022), Kevin Durant (2012), LeBron James (2012), Tracy McGrady (2006): 36 points

Tracy McGrady exploded for 36 points to lead all scorers in the 2006 All-Star showcase. Six years later, LeBron James and Kevin Durant gave an NBA Finals preview (Heat versus Thunder) with both stars going for 36. Durant’s West emerged victorious, taking a 152-149 win with Durant claiming ASG MVP honors. In 2022, Joel Embiid tallied 36 points to pace Team Durant in a close loss against Team LeBron.

7. Kobe Bryant (2011), Kevin Garnett (2003): 37 points

In 2003, Kevin Garnett led the Western All-Stars to a double overtime victory over the East. Named the All-Star Game MVP, Garnett dropped 37 points in 41 minutes of play. In 2011, Kobe Bryant matched that output to claim MVP honors as well, leading the West to a 148-143 victory.

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019), Kevin Durant (2014), Blake Griffin (2014), Rick Barry (1967): 38 points

Rick Barry is one of the best scorers in the NBA, and he proved that in the 1967 NBA All-Star Game by ringing up 38 in the West’s 135-120 victory over the East.

In 2014, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin scored 38 apiece for the West. Unfortunately, those totals went for naught when Kyrie Irving led the East to a 163-155 victory.

Five years later, Giannis Antetokounmpo accumulated 38 points. However, that wasn’t enough to beat Team LeBron.

5. Michael Jordan (1988): 40 points

Michael Jordan is the GOAT. Although he had the option to take a back seat in that year’s NBA All-Star Game festivities, His Airness delivered one of the best scoring performances in All-Star history. Jordan soared for 40 points in the 1988 All-Star Game to lead the East to a 138-133 victory over the West. More importantly, he also took ASG MVP honors.

4. Russell Westbrook (2015, 2017), Paul George (2016): 41 points

Although Russell Westbrook has been through a rollercoaster ride in Los Angeles, nothing can take away his individual greatness in the past. One of his achievements is becoming the only player to produce two 40-point games in All-Star history by scoring 41 in 2015 and 2017. He led the West to victories on both occasions, claiming MVP honors in 2015.

In 2016 Paul George generated the same 41-point output to join only five other players to score at least 40 points in an NBA All-Star Game. Unfortunately, that went for naught when Westbrook led the West to a victory that year to claim his second straight ASG MVP.

3. Wilt Chamberlain (1962): 42 points

As the record-holder for most points in an official NBA game, it’s only natural that Wilt Chamberlain also dominated the NBA All-Star Game, a game with little to no defense. In the 1962 NBA All-Star Game, Chamberlain dropped 42 points with 24 rebounds in a 150-130 losing effort for the West against the East.

2. Stephen Curry (2022): 50 points

In the 2022 NBA All-Star Game extravaganza, Stephen Curry roared for 50 points to maintain Team LeBron’s winning streak. Those 50 points were generated by 16 shots beyond the arc, which was enough to set an NBA All-Star Game record. Curry became only the second player to post a 50-point performance in this NBA centerpiece event. He took home ASG MVP honors.

1.Anthony Davis (2017): 52 points

The only other player to score 50 in an NBA All-Star Game is Anthony Davis. AD exploded for 52 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the West to a 192-182 victory six years ago. Given that he led all scorers and made NBA All-Star Game history by tallying the highest individual scoring output, it was only natural to crown him as the ASG MVP in 2017. – Rappler.com