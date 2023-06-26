Knicks declining option for former MVP Derrick Rose – reports

SHOT CREATOR. New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the second half at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks will not pick up the option on veteran point guard Derrick Rose’s contract for 2023-24, Newsday reported Saturday, June 24 (Sunday, June 25, Manila time).

A separate report indicated that the team and guard Josh Hart agreed to push the deadline back from midnight Saturday for his player option.

Rose, 34, will enter free agency if the Knicks decline their $15.6 million option for the three-time All-Star and former league MVP.

Rose played a limited role on coach Tom Thibodeau’s squad last season, averaging 5.6 points and 12.5 minutes in 27 games off the bench.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Rose has career averages of 17.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 699 games (511 starts) with the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Knicks. He was Rookie of the Year in 2008-09 and MVP the following season.

The Knicks could try to bring Rose back at a reduced salary, per the report. He has not played more than 51 games in any season since 2016-17.

Hart, 28, would have until Thursday to exercise the $12.9 million option, ESPN reported, or turn it down and test the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 76 games last season, Hart averaged 9.8 points per game, right at his career average, and bettered his career numbers with 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He started 52 of the 76 games in which he appeared.

Drafted in the first round by the Utah Jazz in 2017, he was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and played for them for two seasons. He also made stops in New Orleans and Portland before spending one season in New York. – Rappler.com