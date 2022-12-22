NBA strips Knicks of 2025 draft pick for tampering

KEY PLAYER. Jalen Brunson has been a key acquisition for the Knicks.

The NBA says that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions with Jalen Brunson prior to the permitted date

The NBA stripped the New York Knicks of their 2025 second-round draft pick after an investigation into tampering in the Jalen Brunson signing.

The league said Wednesday, December 21, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions with the then-Dallas Mavericks point guard prior to the permitted date.

The Knicks fully cooperated with the investigation, the NBA said.

Brunson, 26, signed a four-year, $104 million contract with New York on July 12.

He is averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds through 31 starts with the Knicks this season. The fifth-year pro is shooting 37.4% from three-point range and 89.0 percent from the free throw line. – Rappler.com