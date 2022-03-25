Nike, Vanessa Bryant reach deal to continue making Kobe Bryant’s signature shoe

It’s great news for the NBA world, as Kobe’s brand is the most worn shoe throughout the league

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

The NBA and the entire world misses Kobe Bryant. However, he and Gianna Bryant will live on through the Nike brand. The popular sports company has continued making and selling Kobe’s brand since his death and it sounds like that will continue happening all thanks to Vanessa Bryant.

According to Darren Rovell, Vanessa Bryant, and Nike have reached an agreement to continue their partnership. It’s a great moment for the NBA world, as Kobe’s brand is the most worn shoe throughout the league. Bryant was, and still is, an icon to the sport of basketball and his legendary status will continue for years.

Vanessa Bryant reaches a deal with Nike to continue making Kobe’s shoes. pic.twitter.com/L5KONWMe9J — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 24, 2022

Furthermore, the partnership allows Nike to donate, “100 percent of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation,” per Vanessa Bryant. Additionally, Nike and Vanessa Bryant will “establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come.” This is great news for anyone who has goals and aspirations to make the NBA or other career endeavors.

So, we should expect to see the Kobe brand repped throughout the NBA for years to come. Nike has done a fantastic job working alongside Vanessa Bryant. Between the two of them, Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with the others who died in the traumatic helicopter crash, will remain alive in spirit. Look for players across the league and people everywhere to continue repping the Kobe brand for years to come.

Congrats to Vanessa Bryant and her family. – Rappler.com