No surprises: Curry, LeBron top NBA PH jersey sales

MONEY-MAKERS. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (right) and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers duel in a California showdown.

Likely to the surprise of no one, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and their respective teams top the NBA sales list for jerseys and overall merchandise for the 2022-2023 season's first half

MANILA, Philippines – NBA superstars Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers topped the jersey sales list in the Philippines for the first half of the 2022-2023 season, which surely comes as no surprise for Filipino fans of the two California franchises.

In the list put out by the league on Tuesday, February 14, Curry and James took the top two spots while Dallas Mavericks do-it-all cornerstone Luka Doncic came in at third.

Early MVP candidate Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics skyrocketed to No. 4 in his first-ever top 10 appearance, while Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets jersey came in at No. 5 before his stunning trade to the Phoenix Suns. Per the NBA, this is Durant’s highest-ever ranking in PH jersey sales.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks followed at No. 6, while Ja Morant – the Memphis Grizzlies’ flashy and outspoken rising star – came in at seventh.

Making his top 10 debut as well at No. 8 is Atlanta Hawks’ floor general Trae Young, while the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and longtime Phoenix star Devin Booker rounded out the list at 9 and 10, respectively.

Mirroring the top three jersey sellers, the Warriors, Lakers, and Mavericks are also top three in overall merchandise sales, while the Nets and Bucks came in at fourth and fifth.

According to the league, this marks the first time Golden State regained the top spot since the 2016-2017 season, where they won the first of back-to-back titles featuring the controversial super-team of Durant, Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Fans can continue buying signature shoes and official NBA merchandise, including this year’s All-Star Weekend items, at the league’s lone physical store in SM Megamall or at NBAStore.com.ph. – Rappler.com