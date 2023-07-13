Officer hurt by firetruck at Nuggets parade has leg amputated

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPS. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray holds the NBA championship trophy as center Nikola Jokic (right) looks on with his wife Natalija and daughter Ognjena during the championship parade.

Sgt. Justin Dodge was walking alongside a firetruck that was carrying the players of NBA champion Denver Nuggets

A police officer who was hit by a firetruck during the Denver Nuggets’ NBA title parade last month had to have a below-the-knee leg amputation this week, the Denver Police Department said.

Sgt. Justin Dodge was walking alongside a firetruck that was carrying Nuggets players, including MVP Nikola Jokic and star teammate Jamal Murray. He moved to protect fans who were entering the street at the June 15 parade, police chief Ron Thomas said at a news conference last month.

Dodge was close to the front passenger side of the firetruck at the time, and he had the tire roll up the back of his leg.

Dodge’s procedure also included a skin graft. He was released from the hospital Monday night, and a website was set up accepting donations to help with his rehab and recovery.

“On behalf of everyone across Colorado, I wish Sgt. Justin Dodge of the Denver Police, a speedy recovery,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted Wednesday.

“Dodge was struck by a fire truck while protecting fans during the Nuggets parade, and we are keeping him and his family in our hearts as he continues to recover.”

