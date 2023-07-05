Magic waive big man Bol Bol

ECLIPSE. Magic big man Bol Bol resets his career-high in points in a loss to the Timberwolves.

Bol Bol, the 7-foot-2 son of former NBA star Manute Bol, gets waived by the Orlando Magic even after the most productive season of his four-year career

The Orlando Magic waived forward/center Bol Bol on Tuesday, July 4.

Bol, the 7-foot-2 son of former NBA star Manute Bol, was a part-time starter for Orlando in 2022-2023, the most productive season of his four-year career.

He averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game across 70 appearances (33 starts) for the Magic.

In 123 games (35 starts) across four seasons with the Denver Nuggets (2019-2020 to 2021-2022) and Magic, Bol has averaged 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per contest.

Bol will go on waivers, where the Detroit Pistons currently own the first position in the waiver claim order.

But the lanky 23-year-old may head to another team soon, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer, noting that the Magic was already looking to trade Bol during the draft last month.

“Had heard the Magic were looking at dealing Bol Bol dating back to the NBA Draft,” Fischer posted on Twitter.

“Two teams mentioned were Phoenix and Dallas, but the Suns have flushed out their veteran minimum centers. Wonder if Bol could be in the Mavericks’ plans if Dallas can find a deal for JaVale McGee.” – Rappler.com