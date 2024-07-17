NBA
Patrick Beverley leaves NBA to play in Israel

Reuters

Patrick Beverley leaves NBA to play in Israel

ALL OUT. Bucks guard Patrick Beverley reacts after scoring a basket in NBA action.

Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

‘They gave me everything I asked for. I couldn't refuse,’ says NBA free agent Patrick Beverley after joining the Hapoel Tel Aviv pro basketball team

Patrick Beverley announced on his podcast Tuesday, July 16, that he is leaving the NBA to play next season in Israel.

The 36-year-old free agent guard is a three-time NBA All-Defensive selection and a veteran of 666 regular-season games and 71 more playoff games.

Beverley said he plans to sign with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC, which competes in the Israeli Premier League and EuroCup.

“They gave me everything I asked for,” he said. “I couldn’t refuse.”

Beverley split the 2023-2024 season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 73 games (13 starts).

He owns career averages of 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in stints with the Houston Rockets (2012-2017), Los Angeles Clippers (2017-2021), Minnesota Timberwolves (2021-2022), Los Angeles Lakers (2022-2023), Chicago Bulls (2023), Sixers, and Bucks.

Beverley has been traded seven times since 2017 and nine times in total. – Rappler.com

