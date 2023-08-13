76ers end trade talks on James Harden – report

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has made it clear he is not going to trade James Harden for anything but a fair return

The Philadelphia 76ers put an end to trade talks for superstar James Harden on Saturday, August 12, and are prepared to bring the 10-time All-Star to training camp, ESPN reported.

Harden picked up his $35.6 million option for this season at the end of June with the express intention of making it easier for the Sixers to trade him.

Harden made it clear he wanted a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers; 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey made it clear he wasn’t going to trade Harden for anything but a fair return.

“If we don’t get either a very good player or something that we can turn into a very good player then we’re just not going to do it,” Morey said last month.

However, Morey’s asking price was too steep for the Clippers or anyone else, per ESPN’s report.

Harden, 33, averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games this past season.

He owns career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assistsm and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and 76ers.

Harden came to the Sixers in the deal that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets. – Rappler.com