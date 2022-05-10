Suns’ Monty Williams voted NBA Coach of the Year

After steering Phoenix to the finals last year, coach Monty Williams rides another historic run with the Suns

Monty Williams was named the 2021-2022 NBA Coach of the Year on Monday, May 9, after leading the Phoenix Suns to a league-best 64-18 record.

Williams received 81 of a possible 100 first-place votes and 458 total points from the voting panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins came in second with 270 points and 17 first-place votes. Erik Spoelstra of the Miami finished third in voting with 72 points and one first-place nod.

The only other first-place vote went to Boston Celtics first-year coach Ime Udoka. He finished fourth in voting.

Williams, 50, was runner-up to the New York Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau in last season’s voting.

A memory ingrained in history.



Monty Williams' family surprised him with his NBA Coach of the Year trophy. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/d7cm01KzWs — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 9, 2022

Phoenix earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and broke the franchise record for wins, shared by the 1992-1993 and 2004-2005 squads at 62-20. The Suns are currently tied at 2-2 in their conference semifinal series with the Dallas Mavericks. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Williams, who led the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals, is 149-78 through three seasons with Phoenix. He is 322-299 overall, including five seasons with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans from 2010-2015.

Williams is the third Phoenix coach to win the award, joining Cotton Fitzsimmons (1988-1989) and Mike D’Antoni (2004-2005). – Rappler.com