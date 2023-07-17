Suns sign Bol Bol, trade Cameron Payne – reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STUD. Bol Bol in action for the Orlando Magic.

The Phoenix Suns signed free agent center Bol Bol and traded guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs in a flurry of reported moves on Sunday, July 16.

Bol, 23, averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 70 games (33 starts) with the Orlando Magic in 2022-23.

The 7-foot-2 Bol has averaged 6.3 points and 3.8 boards in 123 games (35 starts) with the Denver Nuggets (2019-22) and Magic.

The Suns traded Payne, a future second-round draft pick and cash to San Antonio for a future second-round pick, per ESPN and The Athletic.

Phoenix also acquired three future second-round picks from Orlando in exchange for a first-round picks swap in 2026, according to ESPN.

Payne, 28, averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in 48 games (15 starts) for the Suns in 2022-23. He has career averages of 8.0 points and 3.4 assists in 327 games (56 starts) with four teams over eight seasons. – Rappler.com