Trae Young, Hawks hack out first playoff win over Celtics

LEADER. Hawks guard Trae Young passes behind Celtics center Al Horford during the first half of Game 3.

The Hawks trim their series deficit to 2-1 as Trae Young flashes an all-around game against the Celtics

Trae Young had game-highs of 32 points and 9 assists to lead the host Atlanta Hawks to a 130-122 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Friday night, April 21 (Saturday, April 22, Manila time).

Young, who added 6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots, was 12-of-22 from the field and scored 9 consecutive points as the Hawks finished up the win.

Dejounte Murray added 25 points for Atlanta, which lost the first two games of the series in Boston. Game 4 will be played Sunday night in Atlanta.

Boston trailed 124-121 and had the ball, but Jayson Tatum missed a three-point attempt and Young made a jumper on the ensuing possession to put the Hawks up 126-121 with 45.5 seconds to play. The Celtics didn’t threaten after that.

Moments earlier, Young’s triple with 2:22 to play put the Hawks ahead 121-116 after Tatum’s three-point pulled Boston within 118-116 with 3:02 to play.

Clint Capela had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks, who outrebounded the Celtics 48-29.

Tatum led the Celtics with 29 points and 10 rebounds and added 5 assists. Marcus Smart finished with 24 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals, and Malcolm Brogdon scored 17 points.

The Celtics led 37-33 after one quarter, but the Hawks scored 41 points in the second quarter and were ahead 74-67 at halftime.

Boston had a 53-50 lead with 6:32 remaining in the second quarter, but the Hawks used a 20-3 run to go ahead 70-56 with 3:15 left in the first half.

Atlanta was 30-of-46 (65.2%) from the field in the first half, including 8-of-16 on three-point attempts. Atlanta also had a 34-10 edge in points in the paint in the half.

Boston tied the game at 79-79 on a three-pointer by Jaylen Brown with 8:13 to play in the third quarter, but the Hawks responded with an 8-0 run. Atlanta had a 100-93 lead at the end of three quarters.

Brown had 15 points and 3 steals for the Celtics.