Lakers squander lead, still top Warriors in Game 1

CLUTCH. Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound in front of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins in the fourth quarter of Game 1.

Steph Curry triggers a run to tie the game late, but LeBron James and the Lakers knock in crucial buckets in the last 84 seconds to escape the defending champion Warriors

D’Angelo Russell stalled a Golden State Warriors rally by sinking a tiebreaking hoop with 1:24 remaining, Anthony Davis put up 30 points and 23 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers took Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals from the defending champs, 117-112, in San Francisco on Tuesday, May 2 (Wednesday, May 3, Manila time).

The best-of-seven series continues Thursday in San Francisco.

Russell’s interior hoop came after the Warriors scored 14 straight points to rally into a tie after being down 112-98 with 5:58 to go.

Stephen Curry triggered the run with a three-point play and later added two- and three-point hoops, the latter drawing Golden State even at 112-all.

After Russell’s basket, the Lakers scored only on free throws, with LeBron James making it a three-point game by going 1-for-2 with 1:05 to go and Dennis Schroder clinching the win by making a pair with 2.1 seconds left.

The Warriors, meanwhile, missed their final four shots, including a Curry interior attempt that was blocked by Davis and a potential game-tying three-point attempt by Jordan Poole with 9.1 seconds left.

Davis’ game-high point total came on 11-for-19 shooting and 8-for-8 from the free throw, where the Lakers outscored the Warriors 25-5, getting 29 attempts to the hosts’ six.

Davis also found time for 5 assists and 4 blocks.

James also recorded a double-double for the seventh-seeded Lakers, accumulating 22 points and 11 assists, while Russell and Schroder finished with 19 points apiece. Austin Reaves contributed 10 points.

Russell also had a team-high 6 assists. He went 1-for-5 from three-point range, part of the team’s 6-for-25 (24%) showing from long distance.

Coming off a 50-point explosion Sunday in a Game 7 win at Sacramento, Curry managed 27 points on 10-for-24 shooting, 6-for-13 from beyond the arc.

Klay Thompson matched his teammate’s six threes en route to 25 points, while Poole also had six threes in a 21-point performance.

Golden State went 21-for-53 (39.6%) from beyond the arc.

Kevon Looney matched Davis’ 23 rebounds to complement 10 points for the sixth-seeded Warriors.

Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 15 points, and Draymond Green a game-high 7 assists to go with 6 points. – Rappler.com