Lakers drill Grizzlies as Brooks ejected after groin shot to LeBron  

LeBron James and the Lakers stay in full control amid Dillon Brooks’ antics and even as Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes berserk with 45 points, including 22 straight in the final quarter

Anthony Davis dominated with 31 points, 17 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots to lead the host Los Angeles Lakers to a solid 111-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of their tense first-round series on Saturday night, April 22 (Sunday, April 23, Manila time).

LeBron James added 25 points and 9 rebounds as the Lakers took a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference matchup.

D’Angelo Russell had 17 points and Rui Hachimura scored 16 for Los Angeles, which led by as many as 29 points in the wire-to-wire victory.

Ja Morant (hand) was cleared to play less than an hour before tipoff for the Grizzlies and had 45 points, 13 assists, and 9 rebounds.

Desmond Bane added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 for the Grizzlies.

Game 4 is Monday night at Los Angeles.

Writhed in pain

Memphis’ Dillon Brooks was ejected after drawing a flagrant 2 foul for delivering a blow to the groin area of James 17 seconds into the second half.

James writhed in pain on the floor after the contact. The officiating crew reviewed the play, which occurred in the backcourt, before determining it met the criteria for a flagrant 2, which comes with an automatic ejection.

The incident in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series comes three nights after Brooks ripped the 38-year-old James, calling the NBA’s all-time leading scorer “old” and saying his level of play has dropped.

“He’s not at the same level that he was when he was on Cleveland winning championships, or Miami,” Brooks said of James after Memphis won Game 2 on Wednesday.

“I wish I got to see that. It would have been a harder task, but I’m playing with what I’ve got. Just wear and tear on him throughout a seven-game series and see if he can take it.”

Brooks, though, had a tough outing from the outset, finishing with just 7 points on 3-of-13 shooting before his departure.

Morant fires 22 straight

Morant energized Memphis in the fourth quarter by scoring 22 straight Grizzlies’ points to pull his club within 106-96 with 2:54 left.

Bane ended the Morant run with a three-pointer that cut the Los Angeles lead to 108-99 with 1:24 remaining.

Russell answered with a basket 17 seconds later as the Lakers closed it out.

Austin Reaves added 13 points for Los Angeles, which shot 45.6% from the field and was 7-of-28 from three-point range.

The Grizzlies connected on 37.6% of their shots, including 13 of 39 from behind the arc. Morant made six treys.

Memphis’ shooting was colder than the Arctic at the outset as it missed 10 of its first 11 shots and was 3-of-25 in the opening period.

Los Angeles capitalized and Russell’s three-point play gave the Lakers an 18-2 lead with 6:13 left in the first quarter.

The Grizzlies trailed 26-9 after Luke Kennard’s tip-in with 2:26 left before Los Angeles capped the outburst with 9 straight points.

Hachimura’s fastbreak dunk with 1:11 remaining was the Lakers’ final points of the quarter and he drilled a triple 36 seconds into the second period to make it 38-9.

Los Angeles led by 26 with under two minutes left in the half before Memphis scored the final 10 points to trail 53-37.

Davis scored 15 points in the third period and the Lakers led 88-68 entering the final stanza.